Elections: AMAC residents turn out early to vote

By Oloniruha Emmanuel

Many residents of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Saturday turned out early to cast their votes in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the residents were already at the polling units as at 7.00a.m.

At Pooling Unit (PU) 004, PU 047, PU 005, 052, 006 Wuse 1 Primary School 1, Wuse Zone 2, Wuse Ward, INEC officers and security officers were already set while voters were on queues.

As at 8.10 a.m, some voters at PU 007, Security Post 2, Wuse Zone 2, and Wuse Ward were already waiting for the arrival of INEC personnel and election materials.

Security officers including police and FRSC were already on ground.

Mr Amed Sunday, a voter at PU 006, Wuse Primary School 1, said he came out very early to cast his vote.

“I came here as early as 7.00a.m and met many people waiting the arrival of the electoral personnel.

“We are ready to elect our desired candidates,” Sunday said. (NAN)