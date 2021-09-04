Elections: Accreditation, voting commence behind schedule in àa North, South LGAs

Accreditation and voting in Saturday’s Council polls commenced behind schedule in most polling units in Kaduna North and Kaduna South Local Government Areas.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that officially, accreditation and voting were to start by 8am but as at 9.30 am, there were no Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission officials in Polling Units visited.

Out of the 22 Polling Units visited in Barnawa, Kakuri, Television, Kabala and some other areas, security agents were spotted in only two units, which election officials were not present.

At ungwan Muazu area of Kaduna South, there was slight apprehension over the change of voting unit, but the situation was brought under control.

Efforts to secure comments of KADSIECOM officials on the development was futile as they were busy attending to election matters.

However, in Igabi Local Government Area, the situation was different as election materials arrived at about 7.30 am in most Polling Units, with security personnel manning the Units.

Voters interviewed in Rigasa area of Igabi Local Government Area, commended the State Electoral Commission for a job well done.

Malam Sagir Umar, the Supervisory Presiding Officer, Rigasa Centre, with 26 Polling Units, said all election materials were despatched to the units around 7.30 am.

He expressed satisfaction with the presence of security personnel in all the voting units.

NAN gathered that reports from other areas indicated that the exercise was peacefully, but there were incidents of failure of Voting Machines.

NAN reports that the election is taking place in 19 out of the 23 Local Government Area (LGAs) of the state, with the exercise in Birnigwari, Chikun, Zangon Kataf and Kujuru LGAs shifted to Sept.25, for security reasons. (NAN)

