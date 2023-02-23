Elections: AA says alliance with PDP is only for presidential race

By Diana Omueza

Action Alliance (AA) party, has said that its merger and alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was only for the presidential race, while the party remained a single entity in other elective positions.

This is contained in a communique issued on Thursday in Abuja by Mr James Vernimbe, the AA National Secretary.

Vernimbe said that the decision was a unanimous resolution arrived at after the party’s National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) meeting held on Feb. 17.

“The NTTC meeting of the party held on 17th February, 2023, and unanimously among other things resolved as follows.

“That the party will support PDP and the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar/Senator Ifeanyi Okowa ticket for the 2023 general election.

“This is because the PDP and Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa have agreed to run government of national unity.

“This alliance is only for the 25 February, 2023, Presidential Election and that every other legislative/executive positions of the party for the 2023 general election is to be contested by the candidates sponsored by the party.

“Except where necessary, the party at that level can form alliance with other political parties with due consultation with the national leadership of the party before such endorsement will be made,” he said.

He urged all AA members across Nigeria and beyond to mobilise and vote for the PDP presidential candidate.

Vernimbe also said that the resolution of the NTTC is in the overall best interest of the party and that it supersedes any other that may be put forward by any person or group of persons claiming to be speaking for AA.

He added that the resolution is also binding on all AA members across Nigeria and beyond.

According to him, the party’s presidential candidate, Dr Hamza Almustapha, had left the party in a state of helplessness and confusion with his lack of interest to contest and win the presidential election.

“Dr Hamza Almustapha, presidential candidate of the party, based on collective acknowledgement of the highest caucus of the party, has not put all the required technical input to show seriousness in contesting the 2023 presidential election.

“Because since he emerged as presidential candidate of the party on 9 June, 2022, he has not shown any seriousness that he is contesting to win.

“This informed the decision to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP for president and vice president, who have approached the party for collaboration among all the other presidential candidate,” he said.

He added that “no individual, no matter highly placed, can put a registered political party in a situation of complete helplessness such as being neither here nor there, particularly as it relates to change of guard or formation of a new government.

“The party remains supreme and shall always defend and protect the interest of its member,” he said.

The national secretary urged Nigerians to support Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and his team in ensuring that the 2023 general elections was free, fair, transparent, credible and violent free.

He also urged all security agencies on election duty to remain neutral and protect all Nigerians irrespective of party and religious affiliations before, during and after the elections. (NAN)