Election:NHRC chief charges security agencies on excellent conduct

By Kevin Okunzuwa

The National Human Rights Commission (NRHC) says the success of the 2023 general elections is dependent on the commitment of security agencies to the process..

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu, (SAN), said this at a Consultative Forum organised for security agencies in Benin on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme is: ” National Consultation on the Role of Law Enforcement and Security Agencies in protecting voter accreditation and participation during elections. ”

The consultation was organised with the support of Ford Foundation and the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) as part of the commission’s efforts to ensure a peaceful election.

Ojukwu said the commission took the steps because it had watched with dismay “recent attacks on law enforcement and INEC’s facilities in some parts of the country. ”

Condemning the attacks, he said the meeting would discuss strategies to nip in the bud actions that would likely truncate the successful conduct of the general elections.

Ojukwu noted that recent elections in Osun, Ekiti and Anambra had shown that a well informed law enforcement personnel would play role for a peaceful elections.

“The 2023 election is a significant milestone in our journey towards consolidating our democracy.

“Since 1999, when Nigeria began its current democratic voyage, the NHRC has played a fundamental role in advancing Nigeria’s democracy through programmes aimed at integrating human rights into the electoral processes,” he said.

The Chief Human Rights Officer added that the 2023 general elections came at time when Nigeria was facing human rights challenges; ranging from insecurity, weak law enforcement, poverty and inequalities.

He said the commission was hopeful that a successful 2023 elections would address most of the challenges.

NAN reports that the agencies at the forum include representatives of the Nigerian Police. NSCDC, FRSC and DSS.