Election:  Work together for advancement – lawyer tells Nigerians

By Sandra Umeh

A former Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Douglas Ogbankwa, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to work together for the country’s advancement in spite of who won the presidential election.

Ogbankwa spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) following announcement of results of Saturday’s presidential poll.

NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sen. Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress the president-elect.

According to INEC, Tinubu won the presidential election with 8.8 million votes to defeat Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party, who polled 6.9 million votes and 6.1 million votes, respectively.

Ogbankwa urged all Nigerians to come together to achieve a better nation.

He, however, advised that any aggrieved party could use lawful means rather than violence to seek redress.

“I must first congratulate Nigerians for a peaceful transition. It is worth celebrating transiting from democracy to democracy.I also commend INEC for being dutiful.

“In every election, there must be a winner as well as a loser; democracy allows every individual to have their say but in an election such as this, it is the majority that carries the day.

“It is important to situate the trajectory of our democracy to the understanding that we are, after all, one Nigeria.

“I urge all parties to embrace this democracy, but any aggrieved party is at liberty to employ lawful means to seek redress,” he said. (NAN)