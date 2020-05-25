Election: We don’t want bloodshed in Edo primaries, says Chief Imam

Share the news













The Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdufatah Enabulele, has said that the people of Edo do not want bloodshed during the political parties primary elections in Edo.

Enabulele said that this plea would include the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election coming up in June.

He made the call while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Benin.

NAN reports that the APC governorship primaries would hold on June 22, while that of Ondo state is to hold on July 20.

According to him, “The Edo and Ondo elections are almost coming up at the same time, hence there is political tension in both states now due to their political differences.

“We are appealing that they should understand it is God that gives power, which as Muslims, we put them in prayers during the Ramadan.

“President Muhammadu Buhari also has big role to play in this regard. He is the commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and he is the most senior leader of the (APC).

“The president must not be silent, he should use his power and authority to ensure that there is equity and fair play during the primaries of these two states.

“Buhari should be able to call all the parties involved to order so that there will be peace and tranquility in Edo and Ondo states.

”For us in Edo, we have been enjoying peace and we want to continue in this regard,” Enebulele said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had fixed the governorship election in Edo for Sept. 19, while that of Ondo state was fixed for Oct. 10. (NAN)

