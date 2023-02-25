Election: Vote counting commences in Gwarinpa ward, FCT

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

Counting of vote commenced at 131-to 137 polling units at Gwarinpa ward, Efab Estate, Kado village/Kado Raya Angwa in Abuja, at about 3:52p.m.

Although INEC officials, who arrived as early as 7:25p.m. informed voters that casting of vote was to end officially by 2:30pm and the counting was to commence shortly.

However, vioting by voters who were already on queue by 2:30p.m. continued, while the polling unit without voters on queue by 2:30p.m. proceeded to start counting of the detached slips from the three papers given to each voters earlier.

Before the counting started, INEC officials called party agents that were present to seek their consent to begin the exercise.

Saturday’s election at these polling units saw a huge turnout of voters to elect the choice of their Presidential and NASS candidates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent observed that many voters were seen still seated or hanging around after they had cast their votes.

A voter, Mr Kingsley Ifedi, who spoke with NAN said, “I am waiting to ensure my vote and that of others are protected.

” I will remain here until all the votes are transparently counted and candidates with highest votes are identified before I leave,” he stated.

NAN reports that the conduct of the election in PU 131 to 137 was seamless as the result of the security personnel and volunteers on ground (NAN)