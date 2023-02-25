Election: Visually impaired, others commend INEC, FG for seamless exercise

By Augusta Uchediunor/ Deborah Akpede

Mr Ganiu Sanni, a 67-year-old visually impaired man, led by his daughter, commended the Federal Government as he exercised his civic right to vote, using Braille, on Saturday.

Sanni, speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said it was his first time voting in his life time because he was born blind.

“I had to get my Permanent Voter Card (PVC) at the last registration to cast my vote today. Thank God there is provision for People with Disabilities (PWDs).

“l call on people with disabilities to come out and vote for change; the hardship is too much,” Sanni said.

He also called on the government to include the PWDs in governance and decision making process.

NAN reports that Sanni voted at Polling Unit 015, Agunbiade, Shomolu, with 509 registered voters.

On the progress of voting at polling units, a Septuagenarian, Mrs Olushola Griffin, at Polling Unit 09, Bolaji Omupo Street, Palm-Grove, was not accredited because her name was just on the list, but BVAS could not capture her details.

Griffin, 72, told NAN that before coming out to cast her vote, she had gone online to check her polling unit but was surprised that her name was on the list and Bimodal Voter Accreditation System could not capture her.

“I have been here since 8.00 a.m. and now I can’t be captured because the BVAS they say can’t bring out my details for accreditation.

“I really wish to vote for a better Nigeria for my grandchildren,” she said.

Another Septuagenarian, Chief Ayorinde Ojuri, 72, at Mafowoku, Fadeyi, lamented that the BVAs was fluctuating and was frustrating intending voters.

Ojuri commended the turnout of voters in spite the hardship in the country.

NAN also reports that there was a massive turnout for accreditation, and before 9.00 a.m. voting was witnessed at Fadeyi, Fola- Agoro, Shomolu, Onipanu and Palm Grove areas of Lagos.

Also, Physically challenged voters on Saturday exercised their franchise in the presidential and senatorial polls in Alimosho Local Government, Polling Unit 36 Ward 09.

NAN reports that these set of people were given preferential treatment to cast their votes.

Speaking with NAN, Mr Sola Ajayi, a businessman, said he had been exercising his franchise for many years and did not want to discontinue despite his mobility problem.

“It was a great feeling after I voted for a candidate of my choice; I was allowed to cast my vote without having to wait in the quene because of my challenge.

“Everything was well managed. I have voted for the betterment of my area.

“I hope for more emphasis on development, reduction in price of fuel and making new naira notes available,” he said.

He urged the incoming government to prioritise security.

“The issue of security should be paramount to our new leaders, so that citizens can sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

According to Mr Adebayo Ojo, an artisan and physically challenged, voting is his civic duty and hopes that his vote will make a difference to the society.

“It is very uplifting that a person like me can choose the leader of the state or country.

“I have fulfilled my duty and I look forward for a new Nigeria,” he said

He urged the in-coming government not to forget the physical challenged in the society.

“Put us in mind, we are also part of the society,” he said.

Also, a 52-year voter, who only identified himself as John, said that voting was an effective medium through which citizens could change what they want in the government.

‘I see voting as the power given to us by the constitution to determine which way our country would function in the future.

He urged the incoming leaders to ease the suffering of the citizens.

“Our government must reduce the suffering we are currently facing.

He urged the new leaders to strive to put an end to banditry, kidnapping and other vices disturbing the peace of the country,” he said.

Similarly, two elderly people, who are visually impaired, Mrs Khadijat Anifowose, 85 years old and Mr Akeem Amao, an 87 year-old man, cast their votes respectively.

The duo, who cast their votes at one of the Polling Unit 28, 29, 30 and 31 at Rabiatu Thompson Primary School, Shitta, Surulere, said that with the BVA made the election process seemless and faster compared to previous election.

They commended the use of the BVAs, saying it is a good development and highly commendable. (NAN)