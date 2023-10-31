Election violence, greatest threat to national security – NDC Commandant

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu, has identified election violence as one of the biggest threats confronting Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999.

Olotu said this at a symposium on election security organised by the Centre for Strategic Research and Studies on Tuesday in Abuja.

The symposium has the theme, `Abating Electoral Violence in the Upcoming Elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo State’.

The commandant said concerns had remained about the possibility of attacks on voters, election facilities and officials during every election in the country since 1999.

He therefore said the symposium was an opportunity for experts and stakeholders to examine and conduct an environmental scan of the political environment in those states to determine the trends and dynamics of the emerging threats to the elections.

Olotu said the experts and stakeholders would also analyse some of the major drivers of those threats, and offer actionable recommendations on how to enhance credible election in those states devoid of rancor and acrimony.

“You all agree with me that one of the biggest threats confronting the nation over the years since the return of democracy has been the threat of election violence.

“As we prepare for yet another round of elections in some of the states of the federation, specifically by Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states, this has created some doubts in the minds of so many Nigerians on the successful conduct of the elections in the three states.

“So, in line with this reality, the NDC has been facilitating discussions on how to ensure the security of elections nationwide,” he said.

The commandant said the Nov. 11 election in the three states was an opportunity for government, INEC and every stakeholder to prove that ”we are again capable of conducting acceptable elections in our dear country”.

He expressed optimism that the outcome of the conversation would be useful to INEC, law enforcement agencies and election managers before, during and after the elections.

“It will also serve to provide accurate information to members of the public in these states on the preparedness of INEC for the election and eliminate all forms of misinformation in form of fake news,” he added.

He urged non-state actors who had no business with the election to refrain from fomenting trouble before, during and after the elections.

The Lead Paper Presenter, Prof. Chigozie Enwerem, a Professor of International Relation, said the symposium was on the security factors that trigger electoral violence in Nigeria.

Enwerem said that though democracy was designed to achieve the greatest happiness for the greatest number of people, the struggle for political power often led to ”strategic thinking and strategic violence”.

He said the symposium would x-ray some of the strategies used by political actors to promote violence as a system or strategy to shape the outcome of elections.

Enwerem said it was important to develop strategies to abort some of the remote causes of electoral violence.

The News Agency if Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu was represented at the event by his Chief Technical Adviser, Prof. Bolanle Eyinla.

Also present during the symposium were the Resident Electoral Commissioners for Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo, as well as representatives of political parties, religious and youths leaders from the three states. (NAN)

