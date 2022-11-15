Election Violence: Coalition urges prosecution of perpetrators in Nasarawa State

By Mohammed Baba Busu

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations working on free and peaceful election in Nasarawa State on Tuesday called for the prosecution of perpetrators of election violence to ensure peaceful elections in the state in 2023.

The group made call during a meeting in Lafia to brainstorm and contribute their quota towards peaceful polls in the state.

Dr Nawani Aboki, the Executive Director, Centre for Women Youth and Community Action and convener of the meeting, said it became necessary due to the palpable fear of election violence in parts of the state, especially Nasarawa West and North.

Aboki said that the outcome of political party primaries, particularly in Nasarawa West, with the arrest of some thugs necessitated the call for prosecution of the culprits to serve as a deterrent ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We are already seeing some dangerous signs and felt the need to meet and lend our voice on the need to have a very peaceful election in the state.

“The coalition is non-partisan, so we are taking the advocacy to all political parties and other stakeholders to talk to their people on the need to eschew violence and to have a peaceful election in the state.

“The coalition committed to ensuring an acceptable and peaceful election in Nasarawa State,” Aboki said.

Also speaking, Mr Gabriel Gwabo, the Executive Director, Justice and Human Empowerment Centre, blamed election violence on desperate politicians bent winning at all cost.

He harped on the need for CSOs and other stakeholders to sensitise the people not to allow themselves to be used for any form of election violence.

On his part, Mr Ibrahim Samaila, Executive Director, Agama Centre for Peace and Development, called on political parties to always ensure internal democracy to reduce pre-election violence.

Also, Mr Abdullazeez Bako, Executive Director, Centre for Citizen’s Rights, urged politicians to play by the rules.

He challenged CSOs to draw up a citizen charter for political party candidates to sign to hold them accountable in the event of election violence in their areas.

“We as CSOs should be prepared to hold politicians accountable to stem the circle of violence before, during and after elections,” he said.(NAN)

