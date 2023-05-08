Election tribunals: Group urges judiciary to preserve tenets of justice, fairness

By Victor Nwachukwu

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has urged election tribunals to preserve the tenets of justice, truth and fairness as hearings on election matters begin.

This is contained in a release signed by COSEYL’s President-General, Mr Goodluck Ibem and made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Monday.

Ibem urged the judges to uphold Nigeria’s constitution and deliver judgments that would not put the nation’s peace in jeopardy.

“The judges should remember that whatever judgement they deliver will also affect them, hence, the need for them to toe the path of truth, justice and fairness.

“We are not preemptive of the judgement of any tribunal, but we are only on the side of truth, as injustice to one is injustice to all; we therefore urge you to do the right thing.

“We are praying for the judges and we urge all Nigerians to also pray for them so that they will bring to bear the Solomon order of wisdom to deliver their judgments,“he said. (NAN)