Election Security: Police conduct, good test-run for 2023 general election – PSC

…rates police performance satisfactory

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has rated the conduct and performance of the Nigeria Police Force, as satisfactory, saying that it will serve as a good test-run for the 2023 general election.

The Commission made this known via a statement signed by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday.

Ani noted that the Ekiti State Governorship Election held on June 18th 2022 was largely peaceful and orderly.

“The Nigeria Police Force, the lead Agency, in collaboration with sister Agencies, such as the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, DSS, Federal Road Safety Commission, etc, were professional and their conduct satisfactory.

“The Commission monitored the conduct of the Police in the 16 Local Government Areas of the State where the Commission’s Monitors confirmed that the Police teams arrived the Polling Units on time and were civil and courteous in their conduct.

“Deputy Inspector General of Police, Johnson Kokumo led the Security team for the election and ensured that deployments were timely and well organized.

“The Police also promptly intervened in some reported cases of vote buying and crowd misbehaviour and showed adequate presence in most of the polling Units.

“There was an average of two to five Police Officers in most of the polling Units visited by the Commission’s Monitors.

“The Commission sees the conduct of the Police in the Ekiti Governorship election as a huge improvement and a good test-run for the 2023 General elections,” he stated.

Ani also stated that there was massive deployment of Police Officers from different Commands and formations of the Force and this gave the voters a sense of security.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

