Election Security: NSCDC deploys 3,000 personnel in FCT

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 3,000 personnel to ensure security during Saturday’s polls.

A statement by the NSCDC FCT Command Public Relations Officer, Mrs Comfort Okomanyi, on Friday in Abuja said the personnel were drawn from all the corps’ operational and tactical units.

Okomanyi said the Corps’ FCT Commandant, Peter Maigari said the combatant officers would work closely with other security agencies to protect critical national assets during the elections.

He added that they would also man strategic places, including polling units, collation centers, Independent National Electoral Commission offices, staff and materials.

Maigari advised the officers to be diligent, professional and apolitical in their operations

He urged FCT residents to avoid election violence or any action with the potential of disrupting the electoral process.

Maigari advised parents to caution their wards against being used as tools for thuggery as anyone caught causing mayhem would face the law.(NAN)