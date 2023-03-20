Election results: Kano Govt. imposes dawn to dusk curfew

By Aminu Garko

Kano State Government on Monday imposed a dawn to dusk curfew to avoid breakdown of law and order following tensions generated from the collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections.

The state Commissioner for Information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

He said the decision was to prevent hoodlums from causing chaos in the already tensed situation.

The commissioner called on people in the state to remain indoors as security agents would not spare anyone or group bent on causing trouble.

NAN reports that INEC had declared Abba Yusuf of the NNPP winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in the state after beating the Deputy Governor, Yusuf Gawuna at the poll.

The results have generated tension in the state, prompting the government’s proactive measure to avert chaos.(NAN)