Election: PSC to monitor police conduct in 744 LGAs

By Monday Ijeh

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has concluded plans to deploy its personnel to the 774 Local Government Areas in the country to monitor the conduct of policemen during the general elections.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the idea was to ensure that policemen deployed for election duties operate within defined rules of engagement.

According to him, the commission believes that the success or otherwise of the general elections largely depends on the effectiveness and efficiency of the police as the lead agency in internal security.

“Guidelines on police conduct during the elections will soon be released by the commission to guide policemen who will be involved in election security.

“The commission will also release dedicated telephone numbers where Nigerians will be required to call to complain or commend police officers during the elections.

“Police officers found negligent or outrightly involved in official misconduct will be disciplined in line with the provisions of the law,” he said.

He enjoined police officers to restrict themselves to providing security during the elections and not engage in serving as conductors for vote buying or other misconducts.

Ani said the commission would continue to hold the police accountable for its conduct during the elections. (NAN)