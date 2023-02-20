Election: Police say ready to provide security in Kano

By Aminu Garko

The Kano State Police Command says it is ready to provide required security during the Feb. 25 Presidential election in the state.

The Police Commissioner, Mr Manman Dauda, gave the assurance while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Kano on Monday .

Dauda said that police and other security agencies in the state were working to ensure a crisis-free poll beyond the election in all parts of the state.

He explained that already, an effective operational order on how to provide security at each of the polling units across the 44 local government areas had been issued to the officers deployed for that purpose.

” Area commanders and divisional police officers had adequately been briefed on various security measures to be adopted to ensure smooth implementation of electoral process in their respective places of supervision.

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security before, during and after the election,” the police commissioner said.

” I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents of state, that they can go about freely to exercise their franchise on Feb. 25 without threat to lives and property,” he added.

Dauda explained that the security measures put in place would enable eligible voters to participate in all electoral processes without threat to lives and property.

” We have put in place various security methods to enable residents to have the opportunity to participate in electing leaders of their choice in a peaceful political atmosphere’, he said.

The police commissioner advised leaders of political parties and candidates to impress it on their supporters to shun all forms of violence and thuggery before, during and after the election.

He said that anyone or group of people found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.

” We will provide a level-playing ground for all political parties to operate optimally as the programme of transition is being implemented.

“We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion before, during and after the election; any person or groups found disobeying orders would be arrested and prosecuted.”

The commissioner called on parents not to allow their children to be used as political thugs as any person or group of people found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.( NAN)