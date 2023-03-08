Election: Police ready to provide security in Kano State

By Amini Garko

Kano State Police Command says it is ready to provide security during the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The Commissioner for Police, Manman Dauda, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday that Police and other security agencies would provide water-tight security across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Dauda said that already a comprehensive operational order had since been issued to area commanders and divisional police officers for implementation.

He said police and other security agencies is fully prepared and ready to protect voters and INEC officials during and after the election.

“I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents of state, that they can go about freely to exercise their franchise on March 11 without threat to lives and property,” he added.

Dauda explained that the security measures put in place would enable eligible voters to participate in all electoral processes without threat to lives and property.

“We will provide enable environment to enable eligible residents to have the opportunity to participate in electing leaders of their choice in a peaceful political atmosphere.

“We are working with other security agencies to provide peaceful atmosphere and deal with any form of security threats during and after the election.

The Commissioner advised residents not to panic or become agitated when they witness the movements of security personnel from one part of the state to another.

“We will provide a level-playing ground for all political parties to operate optimally as the programme of transition is being implemented.

“We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion before, during and after the election; any person or groups found disobeying orders would be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

The Commissioner called on parents not to allow their children to be used as political thugs as any person or group of people found wanting will be dealt with accordingly. (NAN)