Election: Police prohibit personnel from escorting VIPs to polling units

February 22, 2023 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



By Olajide Idowu

The police has banned its operatives and other security personnel attached to governors, ministers and other government functionaries from escorting their principals to polling units in the 2023 elections.

This is contained in a statement signed  by the  Spokesperson of the command , SP Yemisi Opalola, in Osogbo on Wednesday.

”Any  officer found to have  flouted  this directive will be subjected to  disciplinary actions.

“Also, the use of siren, revolving lights and tinted car windows by unauthorised citizens during the elections period will not be allowed.

“The command also  warns other   security outfits/organisations that are not constitutionally empowered to participate in the  election duty to steer  off the electoral process” She added.

”Any organisation/groups found flouting this would  definitely  be sanctioned in accordance with the extant laws.

The police released hotlines during the election.

The numbers are 08039537995, 08075872433 and  08123823981. (NAN)