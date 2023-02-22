Election: Police prohibit personnel from escorting VIPs to polling units

By Olajide Idowu

The police has banned its operatives and other security personnel attached to governors, ministers and other government functionaries from escorting their principals to polling units in the 2023 elections.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the command , SP Yemisi Opalola, in Osogbo on Wednesday.

”Any officer found to have flouted this directive will be subjected to disciplinary actions.

“Also, the use of siren, revolving lights and tinted car windows by unauthorised citizens during the elections period will not be allowed.

“The command also warns other security outfits/organisations that are not constitutionally empowered to participate in the election duty to steer off the electoral process” She added.

”Any organisation/groups found flouting this would definitely be sanctioned in accordance with the extant laws.

The police released hotlines during the election.

The numbers are 08039537995, 08075872433 and 08123823981. (NAN)