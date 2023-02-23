Election: Police deploy 17,401 personnel in FCT

By Monday Ijeh

The police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is to deploy 17,401 personnel for the presidential and National Assembly elections in the territory.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Sadiq Abubakar, said this at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the command had divided the territory into nine sectors, with each of the sectors to be manned by an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Abubakar said the telephone numbers of the AIGs would be made available to the public for ease of complaints and information sharing.

He said the division was to ensure adequate coverage of all parts of the territory, especially the suburbs and difficult terrains.

The CP said the Nigeria police and other security agencies were fully ready for the conduct of the election.

He said the show of force being carried out in the territory was to warn miscreants and those planning to disrupt the election process.

“We are ready and will not leave any stone unturned until we see that the process is conducted peacefully,” he said. (NAN)