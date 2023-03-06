Election: Police arrest insp. for allegedly shooting man in Jos

By Polycarp Auta

The Police Command in Plateau has arrested Insp. Solomon Damak, who allegedly shot one Nyommena Salah in Jos over an argument on election.

Salah is a resident of Tudun Wada community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command confirmed the arrest in a statement on Moday in Jos.

Alabo disclosed that the victim did not die, but sustained serious injuries from the gunshots and added that he was currently receiving treatment at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos.

The PPRO described the action of the officer as ‘unprofessional’, hence the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Bartholomew Onyeka, ordered his arrest and investigation into the matter.

”The circumstance that led to the infliction of the gun injury by the recalcitrant officer does not fit into his professional calling.

“It was done out of vindictiveness which contradicts the attributes of a Nigerian Police officer.

”In order to ensure that the officer does not evade justice, he has been arrested, his firearm recovered and has since been detained for disciplinary action,” he stated.

He said the CP had directed the Divisional Police Officer, ‘A’ Division and other officers to visit the victim at the hospital to ascertain his condition and make arrangement for payment of his medical bills.

”As part of wholesome practice in the force, the erring officer has been defaulted and his orderly room trial will commence today, March 6,” Alabo said.

He assured members of the public that the CP was responsible, performed his duties with the fear of God and would not tolerate any form of misconduct by any officer irrespective of rank.

The spokesman said that the commissioner of police had also promised that the disciplinary process would not be compromised and the outcome would be made public.

He further advised members of the public to remain calm and be law abiding as the command was poised to protect the lives and property of all Plateau residents. (NAN)