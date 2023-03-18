Election: Plateau PDP gov’ship candidate commends INEC for smooth exercise

By Polycarp Auta

Mr Caleb Mutfwang, the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth conduct of the Governorship and State House of Assembly election in the state.

He expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious at the end of the ongoing election in the state.

Mutfwang, spoke to newsmen shortly after casting his vote alongside his wife on Saturday at

Pushik I Polling Unit in Ampang West, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

He commended electoral officials for the early arrival of materials and urged INEC to be fair to all political parties.

Mutfwang described the voting process as smooth and urged people to come out and vote, saying everything has been done to ensure every vote count.

He noted that there were situations of some results sheets being mixed up in some local government areas but said the issue was under control.

“I feel elated and grateful that this day has finally come; we have come a long away and I am grateful that I have cast my vote.

“I am optimistic that the outcome of the election will be favourable to us and we expect the vote of the people to count.

”We expect that the process will go on peacefully so that what God has ordained for Plateau state will come to manifestation,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voter turnout in most polling units in the locality was impressive.(NAN)