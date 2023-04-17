Election Petition Tribunal in Oyo receives 6 petitions challenging governorship, Assembly elections

By Suleiman Shehu

The Election Petition Tribunal in Oyo State has received two petitions in respect of the governorship poll and four for the House of Assembly elections, its Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Sada, has said.’

Sada made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ibadan.

He said that the first petition against the outcome of the governorship election was filed by the Allied People’s Movement (APM) and its candidate, Mr Adeniran Oluwaseyi while the second was filed by Action Alliance (AA) and its candidate, Mr Babatunde Ajala.

The secretary said that the petitions were filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of Gov. Seyi Makinde as winner of the March 18 governorship election.

He further said that the state House of Assembly petitions were filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for Orelope state Constituency, Mr Olowokere Adewale.

Sada said that other petitioners include the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate for Ogbomoso South state Constituency, Mr Adegoke Ayodeji; New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and its candidate for Ogbomoso South state Constituency, Mr Adeniyi Oluwaseun.

Also received was a petition from the PDP and its candidate for Saki West state Constituency, Mr Okedoyin Julius, challenging the outcome of the state house of assembly election, the secretary said.

He said that the 21 days stipulated by law for filing of petitions by aggrieved parties had lapsed, adding that no new petitions could be filed again . (NAN)