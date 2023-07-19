Election petition: There was no telephone conversations between Tinubu and I, says CJN

By Ebere Agozie

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola says there was no conversations between him and anyone concerning Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Ariwoola made the clarification in a statement issued by Dr Akande Festus, the Supreme Court Director of Press and Information on Wednesday in Abuja.

The CJN was reacting to the allegations currently circulating in the social media space that he had a telephone conversation with President Ahmed Tinubu and the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS).

“The report hinted that the conversation was with a view to pressurize the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on the likely judgment to give; it is imperative to state clearly that there is no iota of truth in the narrative, as there was no such telephone conversation between the CJN and anyone.

“Nigerians have been following the proceedings at the PEPC with admirable enthusiasm.

“So, it is advisable we all sustain the tempo and follow it up to the end, instead of relapsing into the realm of speculations and rumor peddling that will not do anyone any good.

“If this current trend of falsehood and mudslinging is sustained, our nation may not make the desired progress,’’ he added.

He said the courts are statutorily established to serve the best interest of the masses and the CJN is ever poised to do that to the best of his ability.

“We wish to plead with everyone to cooperate with the judiciary to serve the country to its full capacity, as no one will ever be favoured against the other in any dispute.

“The rule of law and supremacy of the Nigerian constitution will always be upheld and applied in every matter that comes before the courts as the facts presented and the subsisting laws must be applied in determining the merit or otherwise of each matter.

“The public should be rest assured that justice will be done to all matters pending in the various courts across the country, irrespective of who is involved’’. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

