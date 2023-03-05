Election petition: Don’t pre-empt judiciary, CSO advises Nigerians, political parties

By Kingsley Okoye

The Crusaders Advocacy Initiative (CAI), a Civil Society Organisation, has appealed to political parties and Nigerians to avoid making derogatory comment that the judiciary was incapable of dispensing justice on election petitions.

President of CAI, Mr Cletus Uwakina, gave the advice in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Uwakina said the advice became necessary, given the anticipatory loss of confidence in the judiciary, even when it was yet to commence hearing on matters of election petitions.

He said the denigrating comments across some quarters against the judiciary, even when litigants from political parties were yet to appear before the court, was highly uncharitable and unpatriotic.

“It is advised that parties and their supporters should not resort to utterances that are likely to pre-empt the judiciary or incite the masses against it.

“For those who think their mandate was stolen, their first commitment is to have faith in the fidelity of the judiciary to deliver justice.”

He said the extent to which the assertion by some political parties alleging illegularity at the presidential election can only be tested, affirmed, or determined by the court.

He, however, said it was the right of any candidate of any political party, who claims to have won the election to approach the court to test his assumption and prove that he won the election.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and our Electoral Law makes provision for procedures to be followed to seek redress in election matters and until that is explored successfully no one can rightfully and legally claim victory of the election except the one already declared by INEC.

Uwakina, who is a right activist, said there was need for Nigerians to remain calm, patient and be optimistic, while the various parties and their candidates explored available judicial remedies on the outcome of the presidential election.(NAN)