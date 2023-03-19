Election: PDP wins Akwanga South Constituency seat

By Awayi Kuje

INEC has declared Mr Yusuf Aliyu of the PDP as winner of the Akwanga South Constituency election held on Saturday.

Prof. Ilemona Adofu of the Federal University, Lafia, the Returning Officer of the election, on Sunday in Akwanga declared Aliyu the winner, with 10, 322 votes.

He said that Aliyu defeated the incumbent member representing the constituency, Mr Samuel Tsebe (APC), who scored 5716 in the election.

The Returning Officer said that APGA scored 3487 votes among other party.

” Mr Yusuf Chunbaya of PDP, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the 18th of March for Akwanga South State Constituency seat, ” Adofu said.

The Returning Officer said that the total registered voters were 73,650; accredited voters were 24,442, toal votes cast were 24, 442, total valid votes were 23,977 and rejected votes were 465

Reacting to his victory, Aliyu promised not to fail his constituents while discharging his legislative duties.

He appreciated the people of his constituency for their support which led to his victory. (NAN)