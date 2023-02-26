Election: PDP Rep candidate hails FG’s Naira swap policy

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Mr Kolade Akinjo, PDP candidate for Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, has lauded the Federal Government’s Naira swap policy which made it impossible for vote-buying during the current general elections.

Akiinjo said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Itebu-Kumi, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He commended voters for voting their conscience in the general elections.

According to him, Saturday’s elections were free and fair because voters came out massively and voted their conscience without any fear of favour, especially monetisation of votes.

“This election is a departure from the normal setting where voters were being induced with monetary gains to vote against their conscience.

“I hail the Federal Government’s Naira swap policy which made it impossible for voters to sell their conscience, but voted for their desired candidates and parties in the election.

“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for leaving a legacy behind which will further strengthen the electioneering process,” Akinjo said.

He, however, regretted that that the policy brought lots of hardship and inconveniences on the Nigerian masses, saying many had lost their lives in the process of the policy being implemented.

He also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for conducting a peaceful poll.

“The Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) worked very well and brought about peaceful conduct of the election as the INEC staff were also punctual and did their best,” he said.

Akinjo, seeking for a third-term in the House of Representatives, also commended voters for coming out massively to the polling units, in spite of the cash-crunch and voted in very peaceful manner devoid of rancour. (NAN)