Election: PCC women group predicts Atiku’s victory

The women in the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have said that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar stands a better chance of winning the Presidential election by virtue of his pedigree, exposure and experience.

The women made the remark on Thursday while speaking with newsmen during a walk/drive through in Lagos organised for Atiku/Okowa campaign.

They said that the PDP presidential candidate, who was also a former Vice President would put things right if elected as president.

Speaking, Mrs Aduke Maina, member of the Board of Trustees (BoT), described Atiku as the man that has what it takes to make the country work.

She, therefore, urged the people to vote for him as the next President.

“We are here to tell the people of Lagos and by extension Nigeria that Atiku is the right man to hold this country together.

“He knows what it takes to make the country work. This he has done before, especially as the former Vice President of the country.

“There is no difference between the North and South, East or West. All we want is for the country to function well and things to be put right.

“Now that the PDP has chosen Atiku as their presidential candidate, let’s vote for him,” she said.

Similarly, Dr Bimbola Ogunkemi, also a member of the BOT, said that Nigeria was ripe for a new government.

Ogunkemi assured that PDP would ensure that the issues of insecurity and poverty are addressed because the party had been positioned to take the chance to make things right.

She said: “This is the time Nigeria should rise again. We are ready for a positive change and a new government come Saturday.”

Also speaking, Mr Tunji Shelle, former Lagos PDP Chairman, described Atiku as an experienced candidate, who has what it takes to turn the fortune of Nigeria around.

“Nobody is perfect, but as at today, he is the best candidate that can make a change in the evolution of this country.

“Nigeria needs to be recovered and rescued. It is time to move away from the past,” he said.

On her part, Mrs Agboola Fisher-Thomas, member of the BoT, stated that the focus of the PDP was to get about 35 per cent of votes in Lagos.

According to her, Atiku’s emergence will set the country on the path of growth and progress. (NAN)