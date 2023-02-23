Election: PCC predicts landslide victory for Tinubu

By Salisu Sani-Idris

he Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is confident that its candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu will win the Feb. 25 election, with 21 states already in its kitty.

The PCC’s Director, Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga, stated this in an interview with newsmen, on Thursday in Abuja.

Onanuga said the APC was in a pole position, saying that ” as at today, there are 21 states under APC control. If out of 36 you already have 21 in your bag, that means you are closer to victory.

He said: “We have some states where we have alliances – like Oyo State, like Rivers State, even Enugu State. We are the only party that has support that cuts across party lines. Sokoto is going to be a battle ground.

” It used to be an APC state. Our party is waxing stronger and stronger in that state. We expect that state to swing to our side. We expect Bauchi also to swing to our side.

” We have tremendous goodwill in Bauchi state. If you put all these together, which no other party has, Tinubu will win hands down on Feb. 25.

”We are very optimistic. We are not God but we believe that God is on our side.”

The former Managing Director of NAN said that Tinubu and the APC had worked very hard, adding, “we believe that God is going to reward us with victory on Feb. 25.” (NAN)