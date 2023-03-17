Election: Osun APC chieftain warns residents against violence

By Dorcas Elusogbon

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Prince Felix Awofisayo, has advised politicians and electorate to eschew violence during Saturday’s house of assembly election in the state.

Awofisayo gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ile-Ife.

“There’s no growth and development that community, state or nation can achieve in violence,” he said.

Awofisayo, who is the Chairman of Elders Forum in Ife Central, appealed to the residents to cooperate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials for the success of the election.

“For us to allow the continuation and enjoying dividends of democracy, there should be total cooperation and peaceful co-existence all over.

“And If there’s any grievances, all that are concerned should pass it across to the appropriate quarters after election, rather than causing mayhem in the society, for there’s no gain in it,” he stated. (NAN)