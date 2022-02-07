Election observers laud Kebbi LG council poll

National Election Observers have lauded the hitch-free conduct of the Feb. 5 Kebbi state local government councils poll, describing it as peaceful.



Malam Nuru Sani-Lere, the Coordinator, Coalition of National Election Observers, said this when he spoke with newsmen on Monday in Birnin Kebbi on behalf of the group.

Sani-Lere said that the election across the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 225 wards of the state was most peaceful.



“Let me start by commending the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) for providing enabling environment for the smooth conduct of local government councils election which gave equal opportunity to 28 political parties to participate.



“Based on our visit to monitor and observe the election process across the state, I wish to also seize this opportunity to commend all stakeholders, particularly the security agencies as well as political parties for the orderly manner in which they conducted themselves during the election.



“It is gratifying to say that the turnout of eligible voters was quite impressive as women and youth came out en-mass to exercise their civic responsibility without any hindrance,” he said.



He said that the coalition had adjudged the election as free, fair, transparent and credible with high turnout of voters.

”We therefore, call on other states to emulate such credible election like that of Kebbi State,” he said.(NAN)

