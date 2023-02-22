Election: NYSC caution corps members against taking food from strangers 

By Olaide Ayinde

Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, the Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Bauchi State, has advised corps members participating in the 2023 general elections not to accept food from strangers.

She gave the advice in Bauchi on Wednesday during the sensitisation of corps members on their role in the general elections.

Yakubu urged the corps members to ensure that they went to their various polling units with food so as to avoid any form of inducement from strangers.

“I will advise all those involved in the election to ensure that they have what to eat. Please, ensure that you equip yourselves properly.

“What I ‘m saying in essence is that people may use anything to drug you. You may be sleeping and other things would be taking place without your knowledge.’’

The state coordinator also urged them not to tamper with or try to adjust the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines if they developed any technical problem.

She said this was because the electorate might think they were trying to manipulate the electoral process and this might lead to serious problems.

Yakubu however urged them to hand over the BVAS machine to the INEC technical officials present in the polling unit in case of any technical glitch.

The NYSC boss, who called on the corps members to be highly security conscious, urged them to go home and remain indoors after the submission of the election materials.

Also speaking, Mr Ateli Samson, an Assistant Director from NYSC Headquarters, Abuja, said efforts were made daily to ensure that the corps members were safe before, during and after the elections.

He assured them that INEC would make effective provision for their feeding and urged them not to violate any electoral law. (NAN)