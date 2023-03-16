Election: NSCDC warns trouble makers in Oyo State 

By Suleiman Shehu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command has warned that the command and other security agencies would deal decisively with trouble makers during Saturday’s election.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Michael Adaralewa gave the warning during a security briefing with Heads of Departments, Units and Area Commanders, on Thursday in Ibadan.

He directed the heads of formations to be proactive and ensure that the electorate and election officials are well secured during the election.

Adaralewa said that the command was fully ready to ensure free and fair governorship and House of Assembly elections, and solicited the support of all stakeholders in the state.

He urged all those involved in the electoral process to collaborate with security agencies and abide by rules and regulations governing the elections.

“Those who are determined to cause trouble on election day should have a rethink. They should not allow themselves to be used for selfish interest.

“Anyone caught trying to contravene the extant laws will be dealt with according to the Electoral Act,” the commandant added.

He however commended the good conduct displayed by the people during the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state and urged them to also conduct themselves responsibly on Saturday.

The commandant urged all residents to strictly abide by the restriction of movement order. (NAN)