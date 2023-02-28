Election: NBC warns broadcasters against violating provision of electoral laws

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned broadcasters covering and reporting the 2023 elections against violating the provision of the extant electoral laws and Broadcasting Code.

The Director-General of NBC, Malam Balarabe Ilelah, issue the warning in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Ilelah said that the commission had observed that some guests on broadcast stations were making volatile allusions capable of causing unrest in the country.

He, therefore, enjoined all broadcasters to desist from using or allowing their platforms and facilities to be used for the broadcast of contents that may lead to the breakdown of law and order.

The NBC boss also warned that appropriate sanctions would be meted out to any erring station that operates outside the confines of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

He said: “The NBC reminds all broadcasters covering and reporting the 2023 General Elections to endeavor to abide with the provisions of the Extant Electoral Law(s), the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, and other relevant regulations guiding the broadcast of elections in Nigeria.

” For the avoidance of doubt, the Code admonished broadcasters in the following Sections:

” 5.3.3(k) not use any vote obtained at a polling station or from an exit poll to project or speculate on the chances of a candidate;

” 5.3.3 (l) relay election results or declaration of the winner only as announced by the authorized electoral officer for the election.

“The NBC ACT CAP N11, Laws of the Federation, 2004, also prescribes, in the third Schedule 12(6) that, “A licensee shall be responsible for the content of the Station’s Broadcast.”

He also emphasised the need for broadcasters to perform the role of peace agents by adhering to the principles of responsibility, accuracy and neutrality.

Ilelah added: ”The commission, while reminding all broadcast stations by this release that they have a duty to promote sustainable democracy in Nigeria, also warns that appropriate sanctions would be meted out to any erring station.” (NAN)