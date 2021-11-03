Election: Mixed reactions trail massive security deployment in Anambra

Residents of Awka, the Anambra State capital have expressed mixed feelings following the deployment of heavy security the state ahead of Nov. 6 election.

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) had earlier announced that it would deploy 34,000 personnel outside those serving in the state for the election.

Apart from the police, the military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service and paramilitary deployed personnel for the election.

Mr Victor Okoye, a resident of Awka, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that massive deployment of security has given confidence participate in the election.

“Before now, there was apprehension that anybody who come out for the election would be attacked, but with huge presence of security men, there is hope that we are protected”, he said.

Okoye said: “With enough security, I can go out cast my vote and return my house.”

Another resident, Chinazo Ayika, said that massive deployment of security men in the area was good, but appealed the authorities advise the personnel stick to their rules of engagement.

He said: “I witnessed Aroma area of Awka yesterday evening how one of the vehicles conveying
some security personnel drove against the traffic and the security men jumped out harassing motorists.

“I doubt if I will go out on the election day because I do not want anybody wound me.

Also speaking, Okey Iloegbu, an Awka-based social commentator said there was the need for security participating in the election identify flashpoints and ensure they beam their searchlights in such areas.

He said that incidences of security recorded in the area in recent time took the form of guerrilla attacks, noting that keeping too personnel in Awka alone might not be the best.

“We expect that security operatives will be deploy in the rural areas like in Awka so as give the electorate enough confidence participate in the election,” he said.(NAN)

