Election: LG chairman cautions youths against violence

By Adedeji Egbebi

The Chairman of Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti,

Dr Lawrence Ogunsina, has urged youths to shun violence during the March 18 Governorship and Houses of Assembly

elections.

He gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ido-Ekiti on Wednesday.

He said the peace and conducive environment experienced during the Presidential and National Assembly elections

was commendable, urging the youths to adopt peaceful conduct during the elections.

The chairman charged residents to come out en masse and vote for their preferred candidates for Ekiti House of Assembly

positions and obey all the electoral rules and regulations.

He also advised youths not to allow any politician to use them to cause trouble at any of the polling units and wards,

warning that anyone caught disrupting the electoral process would be arrested and prosecuted.

He said “I want to urge our youths in Ido-Ekiti, especially those ones from communities under the local government areas,

to be law abiding and obey regulations.He added that “election is not a means of causing conflict, it is a constitutional process of electing our representatives

who will represent our interest in the position of authority in government.

“l am appealing to parents, guidance, traditional rulers, chiefs and religious leaders to advise our youths to conduct

themselves in an orderly manner during and after the elections.

“Security officers will be at the venue of all polling units to maintain orderliness, while staff of the Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC) will be ready to attend to everyone; let us comply with instructions.” (NAN)