Election: Lawmaker congratulates Sanwo-Olu, deputy on victory

By Raji Rasak

Mr Babatunde Hunpe, the lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has congratulated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Kadri Hamzat, on their victory at the Saturday election.

Hunpe, in a congratulatory message on Monday in Badagry, said that Sanwo-Olu’s re-election was an approval on what he was doing for democracy, peace and freedom.

He said the results showed that the candidate and the margin by which he won, reflected the effect of his hard work, dedication and commitment to deliver good governance to people of Lagos.

“This is a well-deserved victory for Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, as they have always embarked on priority and life changing projects.

“It is a clear indication that Sanwo-Olu means well for the people of Lagos State.

“His re-election provides him another opportunity to justify the hope reposed on him by the people.

“It is a time to reflect and chat a way to get the dividends of democracy across to the masses,” he said.

The lawmaker stressed that the re-election was another opportunity to alleviate the sufferings of the masses and put smiles on their faces.

“I believe Sanwo-Olu and his deputy will do more for the people of Lagos State,” he said.

Hunpe also congratulated his party, the All Progressives Congress, on the renewal of their mandate to continue delivering progressive governance to our people.

“On behalf of the good people of Badagry Federal Constituency, I congratulate Gov. Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Hamzat on their success.

“I hope that soon, Badagry will be repositioned during your second time in office,” he added. (NAN)