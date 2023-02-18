Election: Lagos PDP solidly behind Atiku – Jandor

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, has condemned a viral video where some individuals in branded PDP uniforms were seen campaigning for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

Adediran, in a statement by Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, the Head, Media and Communications, JANDOR4GOVERNOR Campaign Organisation, on Saturday in Lagos, said that the purported campaign for Obi was a hatchet job.

“The action carried out by some unidentified individuals in the party uniforms does not in any way represent the position of Lagos PDP in the forthcoming presidential election,”he said.

Adediran noted that his ongoing campaign tour of the 245 wards in the state had always emphasised on the importance of voting for the PDP presidential candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The candidate said that he had always emphasised the fact that Abubakar’s electoral victory would brighten his chances at the March 11 Governorship election in the state.

Adediran disassociated himself “from such condemnable anti-party activity and promised that the perpetrator if by any chance are confirmed to be party members, will be sanctioned.

“I enjoin all Lagos PDP members and the good people of the state to ignore the said video.

“PDP members should remain resolute on their conviction to change the government at the federal level by voting massively for Atiku/Okowa ticket which promises to rescue the nation from the current hardship.”

In a related statement by the Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Hakeem Amode, the party leadership, which described the video as an anti-party campaign affirmed unalloyed support for Abubakar to win election.

Amode said: “The attention of the leadership of the Lagos PDP has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media where a purported member of the PDP was soliciting votes for another party’s candidate for the President.

“We condemned this act in its totality and we distance our party from such because it does not reflect the position of our party.

“This every four-four years failed politicians have been on rampage lately, flooding Abuja with evil allegations against our governorship candidate, just to warm themselves into the hearts of our party leaders in Abuja, solely to control election logistics and sink it as usual.”

According to him, a thorough investigation is being carried out to get to the root and cause of such anti-party behaviour.

He noted that those found wanting would be penalised in line with the constitution of the party.

“We are also using this medium to warn that erring party members to desist from any act that could put our presidential candidate at a disadvantage at the poll.

“The mission to rescue, recover and reset Nigeria is a common cause and everyone must align their efforts to ensure that PDP is victorious in Nigeria and Lagos state in particular,” he said.

Amode, also Chairman, Media and Publicity Team for JandorFunke 2023 Campaign Council, said that the PDP leadership and party’s gubernatorial candidate were solidly behind Abubakar’s victory. (NAN)