Election: Kwara Assembly Speaker, Danladi, congratulates AbdulRazaq

Speaker of Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, has described Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s victory at the 2023 governorship elections as a confirmation of the love which the people of the state have for him.

Danladi-Salihu made the remarks in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Shehu Abdulkadir on Monday in Ilorin.

He said that the victory, which he described as landslide, was a reward for the dedication and commitment to the welfare of the people by AbdulRazaq since his assumption of office.

“The people of Kwara have spoken and they were heard loud and clear. This is their victory and it is a call to greater responsibility.

”I am confident that Mallam AbdulRazaq will never disappoint us.

”With this victory, Kwara will never retrogress again under his leadership and so, the people should expect more on infrastructural and human capital development as well as robust policies and programmes with direct and immediate impacts on the citizenry.

“I wish to acknowledge, with great enthusiasm, the unwavering supports of everyone from across the 16 local government areas and for voting massively for the people’s governor to continue his ”Ijoba Mekunu.”

“Indeed, there cannot be a better choice than this.

”On this note, I say a big congratulations to His Excellency on this well-deserved blowout victory for a second term in office.

”It is my prayer that Allah continues to guide and guard him and grant him another successful tenure in office,” the speaker said. (NAN)