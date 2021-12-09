Election: INEC to halt voter registration in Abuja next week -Official

By Idris Ibrahim

Ahead of the 2022 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced that voter registration exercise would be suspended on December 12.

The commission said that the decision to suspend the ongoing voters registration in Abuja next week, was in compliance with section 9(5) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

The act stated that, registration of voters, updating and revision of the register of voters shall stop not later than 60 days before any election covered by the Act.

“Consequently, the Commission will, in compliance, suspend further registration of voters in the FCT with effect from December 12, 2021.”

INEC made this known Thursday in a statement issued by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

“To contain the anticipated upsurge as the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) winds down in the FCT, the Commission has deployed additional INEC Voter Enrolment Devices (IVEDs) to the registration centres. A total of 17 IVEDs have been distributed based on 2 per Area Council and 5 at the Registration Centre.”

“All appointments beyond 12th December 2021 have been rescheduled and notifications sent to the affected persons through email.”

“The Commission has also suspended services for all voter updates, transfers, and reviews in relation to the FCT. The Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) of new registrants will be printed and made available for collection immediately after the required processes have been completed and well ahead of the election scheduled for Saturday 12th February 2021,” the statement revealed.

