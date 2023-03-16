Election: Igbo communities in Kaduna endorse NNPP governorship candidate

By Sani Idris

The Igbo communities in Kaduna State, have endorsed Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Governorship Candidate ahead of Saturday’s polls.

Addressing the crowd of Igbo leaders from across the 23 LGAs on Wednesday in Kaduna, the President-General of Igbo communities, Chief Francis Uchenna, said what they needed was enabling environment for business.

He said that they believed Hunkuyi was capable of ensuring the enabling environment for Igbos residing in the state, if elected as the next Governor in the state.

Uchenna explained that the leadership of the various Igbo communities in the state, which took unanimous decision to rally support for Hunkuyi, was based on his track record of competence, truthfulness and his determination to run inclusive government if elected.

Also, the Secretary General of the Igbo Communities in the state, Mr. Vincent Anagwonye, said that Hunkuyi understood the complexity of Kaduna State.

“I have worked with him in the past and he is the man of his word; we are going to vote for him because of his quality of competence, truthfulness, wiliness and determination to carry everyone along, irrespective of tribe, language, religion or social class,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Hunkuyi reiterated his promise to run an inclusive government and review several policies of the state Gov. Nasir El-Rufai with the view to revise the ones tagged as anti-people.

Hunkuyi said he would revisit the over 36,000 shops and business places demolished by the present government in Kaduna State.

“We believe in cooperation and unity. No one can put up a building with one hand. I hardly make a promise on what is not in my hand, but I assure you there will be a special adviser from the Igbo communities if we win this election.

“Our windows and doors are open, if elected, our government will be a leading example of inclusiveness,” he said.

According to him, any government which does not listen to the people in respect of their yearnings and aspirations is not a responsive government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the leaders of the Igbo communities, headed by the President-General, Uchenna, consisted of Vice President for each state in the South East.

In attendance at the meeting were the chairmen of the various trade unions such as auto mobile parts and building materials, among others.

Meanwhile, in an event earlier, the association of People With Disabilities (PWDs), had organised inter-religious prayer session for Hunkuyi, to emerge victorious in the forthcoming Governorship election.

On why the PWDs decided to organise prayer session for Hunkuyi, the State Leader of PWDs, Mr. Muntari Saleh, said it was because they saw Hunkuyi as man of integrity and good leadership qualities.

“Hunkuyi does not discriminate against anyone, wether you are a Muslim or a Christian, whether you are among the privileged people or less privileged.

“We have done a thorough assessment and evaluation and discovered that Hunkuyi stands out above others in the race in terms of character, competence, compassion for the people, hence our support for him.

“He has promised an inclusive government and a special status for the PWD,” Saleh said.

Speaking at the event, Hunkuyi who was represented by Mr Yakubu Anchau, said he would build two institutions of learning for the people with special needs in the state.(NAN)