Election: I will give priority to security of lives, property — Kola Abiola

By Segun Giwa

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, says he will give priority to security of lives and property if elected on Feb. 25.

Abiola, in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Akure, said that the first thing he would do was to tackle the security challenges bedeviling the country.

He noted that security, which was a problem in every part of the country, must be solved before any reasonable development could take place.

“Insha Allah, when I get there, the first thing to look at is the security architecture, how do we find a short-term solution to the security problem we have in Nigeria today.

“Security is a problem in every part of Nigeria and if you don’t solve that you have not solved anything,” he said.

On the issue of scarcity of naira notes, Abiola lamented that the aim was not for an inclusive purpose which should have impacted positively on the masses, but only benefited a few people.

The presidential candidate noted that the scarcity of cash would encourage vote buying as only few individuals had mopped up the available cash from the system.

“On naira scarcity, it is a problem for everybody, am here penniless myself. The timing is wrong and I think it is a big problem.

“There is no cash, there is no petrol, in a country that has a serious security problem, you have further heightened this. You make it easy to buy votes because when only one man has the cash, what do you expect,” he said.

He said his party had been campaigning at the grassroots level across the senatorial districts without renting crowds.

“We are a party that don’t rent crowds; we don’t do loud campaign. We are a party that doesn’t have governors, senators, we only have two House of Representatives members now.

“We are a grassroots party and the only way we can reach voters is to go on town hall meetings, and we do that on senatorial district basis and we interact.

“They (people) ask me questions and I can honestly answer them, and also I use that as a playbook to also campaign for the candidates, that is why I am in Akure today,” he said. (NAN)