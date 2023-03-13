Election: I am still in the race, says Nasarawa APC candidate

By Awayi Kuje

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Lafia Central constituency of Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdullahi Angibi says he is still in the race.

Angibi told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lafia that he has not stepped down from the election of March 18 in the state.

He denied negotiating with any candidate to withdraw from the House of Assembly race.

Angibi, who is a member representing Lafia Central Constituency, said he was seeking re-election to continue to attract development to his constituency and the state at large.

“The rumour going round in some quarters that I have stepped down from the race is false.

“I urge my constituents to disregard the rumour in its entirety and totality as it is not only false but fake.

“I am in the race and by God’s grace, I will win my re-election come March 18.

“I have done well and still doing well in the area of provision of infrastructure such as water, health, education, employment, empowerment among others,” he said.

Angibi solicited for the support of all and sundry to enable him come out victorious during the March 18 election.

The lawmaker also drummed support for Gov. Abdullahi Sule considering his developmental strides in almost all sectors of the economy.

He urged the electorate to come out en- mass to vote peacefully in the election.( NAN)