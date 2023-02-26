Election holds in some parts of Plateau on sunday – REC

By Martha Nyam

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Plateau, Dr Oliver Agundu, has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct Presidential and National Assembly elections in some parts of Kanam Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

Agundu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after going round Jos and other parts of the state to assess the ongoing process.

He also said that voting was still ongoing in several polling units in Jos North, Jos South and Mangu local government areas.

The REC explained that the voting time was generally extended to enable registered voters to perfrom their civic responsibilities.

He attributed the late commencement of voting in most areas to the technical hitches encountered during the exercise.

“As I speak to you this night some polling units in Jos North, Jos South and Mangu LGA’s are still voting.

“This is due to the massive turnout of voters; the number is unprecedented and we needed to allow everyone cast their votes.

“We experienced some hitches that caused late commencement of voting but we were able to address them.

”Voting in some polling units in Kanam will continue on Sunday, Feb. 26, due to the destruction of some Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the units by suspected thugs,” he said.

The REC, however, said that new BVAS machines had been deployed to the affected polling units for continuation of voting in the areas on Sunday.

He appealed to the people to be patient as the commission collates results from all the local government areas.(NAN)