Election: Heavy security presence in INEC office Anambra

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Security was tight at the Anambra State Headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), in Awka, ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) check at the INEC office on Tuesday, showed that there was heavy presence of security operatives in and around the commission’s office.

NAN also reports that roads leading to the INEC office were closed to traffic with roadblocks making motorists to follow alternative routes.

Armed security personnel in their patrol vehicles were seen at strategic positions at the entrance gate and the major roads leading to the INEC state office.

Security operatives from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and others were seen at the INEC office located at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka. (NAN)