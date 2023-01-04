Election: Group holds interactive forum with Enugu House of Assembly Candidates

By Hilary Akalugwu

Nsukka Youths Association (NYA) on Wednesday held an interactive forum with House of Assembly Candidates from the constituency.



NYA is an umbrella body of youths from the nine communities that make up Nsukka town, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State

The President-General of the group, Mr Onyekachi Omeje, said that the essence of the interface was to know the manifestoes of the candidates.



“We want to use the opportunity to interrogate their plans and intentions for Nsukka people.

“We invited all the seven candidates in Nsukka West State Constituency to have a face-to-face discussion with them to enable us to know the candidate that has a better plan.



“We are happy that they honoured our invitation.

“We want them to always have the interest of Nsukka and its people first in their agenda,” Omeje said.



He advised the candidates “not to allow the election to destroy the bond of brotherhood that existed among them as Nsukka people.”

He further urged them not to use youths of the area for political thuggery during and after the poll.



“The association will not be happy if any of the candidates involve any youth in election violence and thuggery,” Omeje said.

In separate remarks, the candidates thanked the association for giving them the opportunity to showcase themselves and their manifestoes as well as what they hoped to do, when elected.

The APGA Candidate, Mr Uchenna Ugwuanyi, promised to sponsor bills on agriculture and youth empowerment, if elected.

“From my findings, poor funding for agriculture and unemployment are responsible for insecurity in the country.

“If there is adequate investment in agriculture and massive employment opportunities, especially for youths, insecurity will become a thing of the past,” Ugwuanyi said.

He further promised to leverage his wide reach within and outside the country to attract democracy dividend to his people.

NAN reports that other candidates at the event included Amos Agbo of PDP, represented by his Campaign Director, Mr Ezechinedu Celestine, and Peter Ugwu of APC, amongst others. (NAN)