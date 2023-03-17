Election: GOC tasks troops to respond promptly, efficiently to emergencies

By: Hamza Suleiman

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu has charged troops to respond promptly and efficiently to any emergency during Saturday’s election.

The GOC, who gave the charge while addressing formation and unit commanders at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri on Friday, also charged them to be professional and apolitical.

Shaibu said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya, admonished all personnel nationwide to be professional in the course of providing security during the election.

He said that the COAS was impressed by the performance of the troops during the Presidential and National Assembly polls and warned them against falling below standard.

The GOC said that they must shun inducement, enticement or cajoling by anyone to compromise the security of the polls.

Shaibu emphasised that their task was to ensure safe and secure atmosphere throughout the duration of the exercise.

He also charged the troops to adhere strictly to the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement guiding their operation, to avoid dire consequences.

The GOC urged the commanders to provide necessary and constitutionally backed security support to the police during the elections and be ready to respond promptly and efficiently to any emergency. (NAN)