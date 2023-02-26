Election: First time voters express hope for a better Nigeria

By Martha Nyam

First time young voters in Jos who participated in Saturday’s Presidential and NASS polls have expressed optimism for a better Nigeria.

A cross section of the youth, who spoke to NAN after casting their votes in Jos, also expressed joy for carrying out their civic duties for the first time.

NAN reports that INEC figures shows that 37 million youths, constitute the highest percentage (33.65%) of registered voters.

The first timers also constitute a sizable portion of those that decided who will steer the wheel of governance at the local and national levels.

Mafeng Pam, 20, believed that his vote would count, owing to the large number of youths who turned out to vote and the sheer resilience of many voters.

“This is my first time of voting and I am very excited to carry out my civic duty, I am happy that I am able to be involved in making a change.

“I believe our votes would count this time around; that is why you can see so many youths here who are very eager to vote.

“I also believe that it is us the youth, that would push for the needed change in Nigeria,” he said.

Miss Dianna Anga, 22, stressed that the need to see a new Nigeria, gave her the motivation to vote during the elections.

“We have not enjoyed good governance as a nation; the educational system, security and others are bad.

“I felt that contributing my quota would bring the needed change we desire.

“I am looking forward to a new set of leaders who would turn our fortunes and give us a better country,” she said.

On his part, Ezra Dung, 19, expressed hope of seeing a country where the interest of the masses would comy first and have equal access to basic amenities and where citizens from all parts of the nation were treated equally.

NAN also reports that a lot of elderly people were seen in their large numbers to cast their votes, in spite of delays experienced in most of the polling units across the metropolis. (NAN)