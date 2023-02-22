Election: Enugu CP orders commanders to ramp up security in trouble areas

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has ordered tactical and operational commanders to ramp up security in areas considered as flash points, ahead of Saturday’s election.

In a statement issued by the command spokesman DSP Daniel Ndukwe on Wednesday in Enugu, the commissioner warned commanders at a meeting that he would not tolerate lapses from any of them.

Ammani said that the meeting was to review security strategies emplaced for peaceful presidential and national assembly elections.

The commissioner, therefore, directed them to ensure appropriate deployment of human, operational and intelligence assets in their areas of responsibility to protect citizens during the polls.

Ammani assured that the command was working closely with all security agencies to ensure that the elections are conducted under atmosphere of peace, security and safety of the citizenry.

He urged residents to remain vigilant, law-abiding and supportive of security agencies in the state. (NAN)