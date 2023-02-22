Election: EFCC moves against vote buyers, deploys operatives across country

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deployed its operatives to the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to combat vote-buying ahead of Saturday’s general elections.

EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Uwujaren said that apart from the teams deployed across the country, the anti-graft agency had also released incidents reporting hotlines for the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

He said the move was part of efforts to ensure the integrity of the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He quoted the Executive Chairman of the commission, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, as urging the operatives to be conscious of the interest of the nation and to exhibit a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“You are out on a national assignment and I expect you to conduct yourselves responsibly in line with our core values of professionalism, integrity and courage.

“You have a responsibility to ensure that this election is devoid of financial malpractices, especially inducement of voters.

“The attention of the world is focused on Nigeria and we must do what is necessary to ensure that we have credible, free and fair elections.”

Bawa also urged members of the public to report any case of vote buying or selling, or other evidence of financial malpractices designed to compromise the electoral outcome through these hotlines.

“Members of the public can also report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store.

“Additionally, the public can reach the Commission through our social media handle, @officialefcc or by email, [email protected].” (NAN)