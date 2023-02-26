Election: Ebonyi APGA candidate, electorate hail INEC on BVAS

By Christian Ogbonna

The Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Ebonyi South Senatorial District, Mr Ifeanyi Eleje, has hailed INEC for its improvement on the electoral processes.

Eleje said this at his country home, Afikpo North Local Government Area after casting his votes for the presidential and NASS elections on Saturday.

On alleged report that he stepped down for Gov. David Umahi, who is contesting for same post in the zone, he described the news as fake.

The Senatorial candidate further expressed confidence in the electoral process, especially the use of Bio-metric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“On my victory, I am hopeful I will win at the end of the election,” he added.

In Umudomi ward, polling unit 004, Mr Nweke James, a voter and Lawyer, commended the use of BVAS machine, adding that the nation’s electoral system had taken good shape.

James, who voted in the unit 004, said the current voting processes showed that Nigeria was ready to elect the right candidate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at polling unit 001 and 006 voting was still ongoing as at 3.15 p.m.

Mrs Joy Onwe, Domestic Observer said the turnout of voter was impressive in the area.

“Yes, voting is still ongoing. They were mass turnout which shows that Nigerians are really ready to elect the candidate of their choice,’’ Onwe stated.